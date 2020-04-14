Bus driver becomes 2nd CTA employee to die of coronavirus

article

A CTA bus driver with COVID-19 has died, the transit agency announced Tuesday, becoming the second CTA employee to die of the coronavirus.

The bus driver joined the CTA in 2018, the transit agency said.

“The entire CTA family extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of this dedicated professional who was committed to providing the essential transit service that people rely on,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “We hope everyone will remember and honor this employee’s service to CTA and Chicago.”

The CTA did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the driver, or say what route they operated.

Last week, the CTA implemented a new set of guidelines aimed at keeping bus riders and employees safe. Passengers have been asked to start boarding through the rear doors, while drivers have the authority to bypass stops if the addition of more passengers would make social distancing impossible.

A machinist at the the CTA’s Skokie Shops maintenance facility was the first employee to die of the coronavirus.