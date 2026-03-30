California fugitive wanted on child sex crime charges captured in Chicago suburb, officials say

The Brief A 59-year-old California fugitive was arrested in Glendale Heights on March 24. Authorities say he was wanted on multiple felony charges involving minors. He is being held in Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to California.



A 59-year-old man wanted in California on multiple felony charges involving minors was arrested last week while working at a restaurant in a Chicago suburb, authorities said.

What we know:

Jorge Martinez-Trejo was arrested on March 24 in west suburban Glendale Heights.

Jorge Martinez-Trejo | CCSO

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Martinez-Trejo fled Monterey County, California, where he was wanted on several felony charges tied to alleged sex crimes involving minors. The Salinas Police Department issued an arrest warrant in June 2023 with a $14 million bond.

His charges include:

Sex/Sodomy with a Child 10 or Under

Forcible Lewd Act Upon a Child

Aggravated Sex Assault of a Child

Forcible Rape of a Child/Victim Over 14 Years Old

Oral Copulation/Sexual Penetration with a Child 10 or Under

Officials said Martinez-Trejo was located after investigators received information that he was working at a Chicago-area restaurant. He was taken into custody there without incident.

What's next:

He is being held at the Cook County Jail while awaiting extradition to California.