Chicago crime: Man, 19, shot and killed while getting into car
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while getting into his car early Thursday on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
The 19-year-old was getting into his car around 6:15 a.m. when he was approached by several people who got out of a blue sedan in the 3900 block of West 86th Street, according to Chicago police.
The suspects shot the victim several times throughout the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.