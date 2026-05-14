Drone leads to arrest in Chicago railcar burglary, officials say

The Brief A Chicago man is charged after authorities say a drone spotted a railcar burglary in real time. Investigators say he planned to use a U-Haul truck to transport stolen items. He was released from custody after his initial court appearance.



A Chicago man is facing charges after a drone captured him breaking into a railcar during a joint cargo theft operation earlier this week, authorities said.

Chicago railcar burglary arrest

The backstory:

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 26th Street and Western Avenue on the city's Southwest Side.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they were working with Union Pacific Railroad Police when a drone spotted someone entering a cargo container on a stopped train.

Using information from the drone operator, officers located the person and took him into custody. He was identified as 36-year-old Timothy Lee.

During the investigation, authorities said they found a key to a U-Haul truck in Lee’s possession. The truck was later located near 25th Street and Rockwell Avenue.

Lee had parked the truck there to move items from the railcars, according to the sheriff's office. Inside the truck, officers found multiple air conditioning units believed to have been stolen earlier.

Timothy Lee and stolen items found in the U-Haul truck | CCSO

What's next:

Lee is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and a misdemeanor count of trespassing on railroad property.

He appeared in court for a detention hearing Monday when a judge ordered him released from custody.