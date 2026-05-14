Aurora undocumented immigrant sentenced for attacking ICE officers, deputy

The Brief An undocumented immigrant from Aurora was sentenced to one year in federal prison for assaulting three officers. The incident happened in July 2025 inside the Kane County Sheriff’s Department lobby. Prosecutors said two officers were injured during the struggle.



An undocumented immigrant from suburban Chicago has learned his fate after assaulting federal immigration officers and a sheriff’s deputy during an arrest last summer, prosecutors said.

ICE officers, deputy attacked

The backstory:

Francisco Javier Acevedo-Caldera, 40, of Aurora, was sentenced last week to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal employee.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened July 17, 2025, inside the lobby of the Kane County Sheriff’s Department in St. Charles.

Two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers approached Acevedo-Caldera, who had recently bonded out of jail, with an arrest warrant, prosecutors said. He resisted, kicking one officer, headbutting another and biting a Kane County sheriff’s deputy who tried to help. The bite broke the deputy’s skin.

Officers were eventually able to restrain him and carry out the arrest.

What they're saying:

In a sentencing memo, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Finch described the confrontation as serious.

"Defendant’s conduct was serious—he made physical contact with all three officer victims and caused bodily injury to two of them," Finch wrote. "Assaulting these officers in a government building caused risk to public safety and demonstrated disrespect for the law and law enforcement."