Chicago man charged in two armed robberies, business theft
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing three felony charges after police say he was involved in two armed robberies earlier this year and the theft of a business last month.
Chicago arrest for armed robberies, theft
The backstory:
Treshon Redmond, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday on Hamlin Avenue in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.
He is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of theft involving more than $500 but less than $10,000.
Treshon Redmond | CPD
Police said Redmond robbed a 52-year-old man at gunpoint on Feb. 14 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue. He is also accused of carrying out a similar robbery on March 5, targeting a 53-year-old man in the same block.
In addition, police say Redmond is connected to the April 29 theft of a Little Village business in the 4100 block of West 26th Street.
What's next:
Redmond is due in court for a detention hearing Thursday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.