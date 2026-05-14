Chicago man charged in two armed robberies, business theft

The Brief A 19-year-old Chicago man is charged with two armed robberies and a separate business theft. The incidents happened in February, March and April on the city’s West and Southwest sides. He was arrested this week and is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.



A Chicago man is facing three felony charges after police say he was involved in two armed robberies earlier this year and the theft of a business last month.

Chicago arrest for armed robberies, theft

The backstory:

Treshon Redmond, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday on Hamlin Avenue in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

He is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of theft involving more than $500 but less than $10,000.

Treshon Redmond | CPD

Police said Redmond robbed a 52-year-old man at gunpoint on Feb. 14 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue. He is also accused of carrying out a similar robbery on March 5, targeting a 53-year-old man in the same block.

In addition, police say Redmond is connected to the April 29 theft of a Little Village business in the 4100 block of West 26th Street.

What's next:

Redmond is due in court for a detention hearing Thursday.