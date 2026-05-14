Chicago burglary crew hit 25 businesses in less than a month

The Brief Chicago police are warning business owners about a string of burglaries across multiple city neighborhoods. Investigators said crews of masked offenders forced their way into businesses and stole ATMs and cash registers. Police said the suspects often used SUVs, including Jeep Grand Cherokees, Dodge Durangos and Kia Sorentos, to flee the scenes.



Chicago police are warning business owners across several neighborhoods after a string of overnight burglaries targeting cash registers and ATMS.

According to a business alert issued by police, 25 break-ins happened between April 20 and May 13 across each side of the city.

Investigators said groups of four to five Black males wearing all black clothing and masks forced their way into closed businesses by breaking windows, prying open doors or crashing cars into storefronts. Once inside, they stole property from the businesses before fleeing in waiting vehicles.

Police said the suspects specifically targeted ATMs and cash registers.

Chicago business burglaries

Timeline:

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

5100 block of W. Madison Ave on April 20, 2026 at 4:15 A.M. (Austin)

4900 block of W. Madison Ave on April 20, 2026 at 4:47 A.M. (Austin)

7600 block of S. South Chicago Ave on April 23, 2026 at 4:21 A.M. (Grand Crossing)

2400 block of W. 47th St on April 29, 2026 at 5:21 A.M. (Brighton Park)

3500 block of S. Damen Ave on May 2, 2026 at 5:17 A.M. (McKinley Park)

3200 block of S. Halsted St on May 3, 2026 at 5:34 A.M. (Bridgeport)

4100 block of N. Pulaski Rd on May 7, 2026 at 3:20 A.M. (Archer Heights)

2400 block of N. Clark St on May 7, 2026 at 3:30 A.M. (Lincoln Park)

1100 block of W. 18th St on May 7, 2026 at 4:38 A.M. (Lower West Side)

3500 block of W. 26th St on May 7, 2026 at 4:54 A.M. (Lawndale)

3700 block of W. Fullerton Ave on May 8, 2026 at 2:18 A.M. (Logan Square)

4100 block of W. 31st St on May 8, 2026 at 3:20 A.M. (South Lawndale)

8100 block of S. Ashland Ave on May 8, 2026 at 3:35 A.M. (Auburn Gresham)

4300 block of S. Wentworth Ave on May 8, 2026 at 5:10 A.M. (Fuller Park)

3600 block of S. California Ave on May 9, 2026 at 5:38 A.M. (Brighton Park)

3300 block of S. Halsted St on May 9, 2026 at 6:13 A.M. (Bridgeport)

3600 block of S. California Ave between May 9, 2026 at 6:30 P.M. and May 10, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. (Brighton Park)

2500 block of W. Chicago Ave. on May 11, 2026 at 2:40 A.M. (Humboldt Park)

2500 block of N. Halsted St. on May 11, 2026 at 3:20 A.M. (Lincoln Park)

3800 block of N. Southport Ave. on May 11, 2026 at 3:25 A.M. (Lakeview)

4100 block of W. 47th St. on May 11, 2026 at 4:20 A.M. (Archer Heights)

4900 block of W. 47th St. on May 11, 2026 at 4:20 A.M. (Vittum Park)

4600 block of S. Western Blvd on May 12, 2026 at 5:30 A.M. (Back of the Yards)

600 block of W. 31st St on May 13, 2026 at 5:29 A.M. (Bridgeport)

300 block of W. 31st St on May 13, 2026 at 5:30 A.M. (Armour Square)

Police said several vehicles have been used during the crimes, most commonly SUVs, including Jeep Grand Cherokees, Dodge Durangos and Kia Sorentos.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact area detectives or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number 26-CWP-014A.