Chicago man arrested weeks after victim critically wounded in Brainerd shooting

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The Brief A Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the Brainerd neighborhood last month. Police said William Tucker allegedly shot a man in the chest during an argument inside a building on South Loomis Street. The victim remains in critical condition, and Tucker is due in court for a detention hearing Thursday.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last month in the city's Brainerd neighborhood.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on April 19 in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street.

William Tucker, 29, was allegedly inside a building arguing with someone he knew when he pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Tucker was arrested Tuesday in Markham. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and felony possession of a weapon.

What's next:

Tucker has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.