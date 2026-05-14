Chicago man charged after shootout with police officers on South Side

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The Brief A South Side man is facing attempted murder and weapons charges after police said he exchanged gunfire with Chicago officers Monday night. Officers shot the suspect after authorities said he fired toward them during an investigatory stop near East 83rd Street. Police recovered a gun and suspected narcotics, and no officers were injured.



A man has been charged after allegedly exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers earlier this week on the South Side.

Cordero Ramey, 26, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

He also faces felony charges for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and manufacture or delivery between 15 and 100 grams of heroin.

Shootout with Chicago police

The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded around 10:35 p.m. to a report of a person with a gun in the 8200 block of South Shore Drive. Officers said they later spotted a man matching the suspect’s description and attempted to conduct an investigatory stop in the 3100 block of East 83rd Street.

Police said officers tried to de-escalate the encounter and repeatedly told the suspect, later identified as Ramey, to keep his hands visible.

According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Ramey then fired a shot toward officers. Two officers returned fire, striking the man.

Authorities said officers immediately rendered aid at the scene before Ramey was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Police said a gun and suspected narcotics were recovered after he was taken into custody.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, though both responding officers were taken to a hospital for observation.

What's next:

Ramey has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The shooting remains under investigation by COPA, which is handling the use-of-force investigation alongside the Chicago Police Department. Under department policy, the officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days while the investigation continues.