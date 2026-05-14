Chicago weather: Sunny skies and cool lakefront temperatures stick around

The Brief Sunshine and cool temperatures stick around Thursday before warmer air moves in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at times through early next week, but most hours stay dry. The warmest weather arrives Monday with highs in the 80s and the best chance for stronger storms.



Our forecast is advertising a big warm-up and occasional showers and thunderstorms. The devil will be in the details however, as the timing of storms will govern how warm it can get this weekend and early next week.

It should be pointed out once again that the vast majority of the time into next week will be rain free despite how it appears in our graphics.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today will be sunny but cool. Many outlying areas are opening the day in the 30s again.

Highs should reach the mid 60s with a few upper 60s sprinkled in well south and west of the city. It will be cooler along the lake.

After midnight tonight, a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will cross the area exiting by daybreak tomorrow. The rest of Friday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

What's next:

Over the weekend it will be even warmer with highs on Saturday in the low to mid 80s and on Sunday right around 80. Each day can have a shower or thunderstorm in our area. The chance of a shower and thunderstorm does appear highest on Monday, when highs will be well into the 80s. If there is an opportunity for a stronger thunderstorm, this would likely be the time to watch during the afternoon and evening.

On Tuesday there is still a chance for a shower thunderstorm with highs in the mid 70s.