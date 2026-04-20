Chicago police: Man, 28, shot during argument on South Side

The Brief A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest late Sunday. Police say the shooting happened during an argument with someone he knew. The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.



A man is in critical condition after being shot during an argument late Sunday night on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street in the city’s Brainerd neighborhood.

Police said a 28-year-old man was inside a building when someone he knew approached him, leading to an argument that turned physical. During the confrontation, the other person pulled out a gun and shot the man on the right side of his chest.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument that led to the gunfire was about.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.