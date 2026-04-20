Chicago police: Man, 28, shot during argument on South Side
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot during an argument late Sunday night on Chicago’s South Side.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street in the city’s Brainerd neighborhood.
Police said a 28-year-old man was inside a building when someone he knew approached him, leading to an argument that turned physical. During the confrontation, the other person pulled out a gun and shot the man on the right side of his chest.
The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what the argument that led to the gunfire was about.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.