Chicago firefighter Matthew Knight battles bone cancer as fundraiser nears $80,000

The Brief Chicago firefighter Matthew Knight is battling a rare form of bone cancer called chondrosarcoma. Supporters have raised nearly $80,000 through a "Mayday Alert" launched by The Yard Foundation. Knight is preparing to begin treatment next week while awaiting the arrival of his second child.



When a firefighter is in trouble, help is never far away. Now, first responders, friends, and community members are rallying around a South Side firefighter in his battle against bone cancer.

As Chicago firefighter Matthew Knight faces his toughest challenge yet, supporters have already raised nearly $80,000 to help him and his growing family.

The backstory:

Every day, firefighters go above and beyond to help others. Now, Matthew Knight, a firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department, is learning just how many people are ready to answer the call for him.

"A huge blessing, because things have been scary lately, so it's nice to know you've got them behind you," Knight said.

Knight, who works out of Engine Company 73 in Auburn Gresham, was diagnosed with bone cancer last August.

For the past decade, he has dedicated himself to serving the city. But last summer, after suffering a broken arm on the job, Knight received an unexpected diagnosis. Scans revealed a rare form of bone cancer called chondrosarcoma.

After major surgery, Knight spent several months cancer-free, but one month ago, on May 5, another scan showed the cancer had returned — this time, spreading to his lungs.

Knight has a young son who is turning one next month. He and his wife are also expecting their second child any day now. As their family grows, Knight is preparing to begin treatment next week.

"Firefighters, we don't like being in front of the camera, and we don't like asking for help, but when someone needs help, we're there for them," said Brian Cramer, a volunteer with The Yard Foundation.

The Yard Foundation, a nonprofit based in Chicago, supports firefighters facing challenging circumstances.

"It doesn't matter if a firefighter or their family member is sick, hurt, has some sort of tragedy, we're happy to help however we can, whether it's a couple thousand dollars or buying a wheelchair," Cramer said.

This week, the organization launched a campaign — which it calls a Mayday Alert — which has already raised nearly $80,000.

"The support we receive from the community is just amazing. It doesn't matter if it's from some rural town in Kentucky to a big city like Chicago, every little penny helps," Cramer said.

As support continues to pour in, Knight is sharing what the fire service and the Chicago community mean to him.

"You get to work with your best friends all day, and what more can you ask for than that," Knight said. "I've been crying the most when it comes down to how kind people have been, without a doubt, we've just had so much love here."

Dig deeper:

The Yard Foundation supports members of the fire service in all 50 states.

Since it was founded in 2021, the organization has raised $7 million to support firefighters and their loved ones.

Every dollar raised goes directly to the families it supports — with no portion of those funds kept by the organization.

What's next:

The Yard Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual White Sox Outing on Saturday, June 27.

To learn more about the nonprofit or to donate to its mission, click here.