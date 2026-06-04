Convicted felon charged after loaded gun found at Naperville TopGolf: prosecutors

The Brief A 29-year-old Richton Park man, Jamon Roberts, was charged with multiple felony gun offenses after police found a loaded Glock 19 in a vehicle at Naperville TopGolf. Officers spotted the firearm while patrolling the parking lot on June 3 and recovered it after Roberts returned to and entered the vehicle. Prosecutors say Roberts, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms; his next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.



A previously convicted felon has been charged after a loaded gun in the parking lot of the Naperville TopGolf, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Jamon Roberts, 29, of Richton Park, has been charged with multiple felony gun charges.

On June 3, Naperville Police officers were on foot patrol of the parking lot at TopGolf around 7:30 p.m. when they saw the handle of a firearm underneath a crossbody bag on the driver's side floorboard of a white Volkswagen. Shortly after, one man, later identified as Roberts, and two women returned to the car. Roberts entered the driver's side, police say.

Jamon Roberts, 29, of Richton Park

An officer used his squad car to block the front of the Volkswagen. Officers say they recovered a loaded Glock 19, 9 mm firearm with one bullet in the chamber and 15 rounds in the magazine.

What they're saying:

"The Naperville Police Department and my office are one hundred percent committed to keeping firearms out of the hands of those who are not legally allowed to possess them," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "In this case, as a convicted felon, Mr. Roberts is prohibited from legally owning a firearm. What I find particularly disturbing, however, are the allegations that he was illegally in possession of a loaded firearm at a family-friendly recreation facility. Public safety remains the top priority of my administration, and anyone accused of threatening public safety in DuPage County will quickly find themselves arrested, charged and prosecuted."

What's next:

Roberts' next court date is scheduled for June 30.