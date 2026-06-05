Woman stabs two men after sexual assault in downtown Chicago, police say

The Brief A 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while walking in the 200 block of North State Street in downtown Chicago around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said. During a subsequent fight involving the alleged attacker and another man, the woman pulled a knife and stabbed the 31-year-old man in the right eye and a 25-year-old man in the left wrist. Both men were hospitalized in good condition, the woman was taken to a hospital for observation, and police recovered the knife as the investigation continues.



A woman stabbed two men after she was sexually assaulted in downtown Chicago on Friday afternoon, police said.

The backstory:

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of North State Street.

According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a 31-year-old man sexually assaulted her. The man then became involved in a fight with a 25-year-old man, authorities said.

During the altercation, the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the 31-year-old man in the right eye and the 25-year-old man in the left wrist, police said.

The 31-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a laceration to his right eye. The 25-year-old man was also transported to Northwestern Memorial in good condition with a laceration to his wrist.

Police said the woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation.

What's next:

Officers recovered the knife used in the incident. No charges were immediately announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.