Woman stabs two men after sexual assault in downtown Chicago, police say
CHICAGO - A woman stabbed two men after she was sexually assaulted in downtown Chicago on Friday afternoon, police said.
The backstory:
The incident occurred about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of North State Street.
According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a 31-year-old man sexually assaulted her. The man then became involved in a fight with a 25-year-old man, authorities said.
During the altercation, the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the 31-year-old man in the right eye and the 25-year-old man in the left wrist, police said.
The 31-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a laceration to his right eye. The 25-year-old man was also transported to Northwestern Memorial in good condition with a laceration to his wrist.
Police said the woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation.
What's next:
Officers recovered the knife used in the incident. No charges were immediately announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.