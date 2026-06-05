Aurora man charged with murder after deadly confrontation near church: police

The Brief Aurora police charged 32-year-old Luis Miguel Garcia Vazquez with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of a 57-year-old man. Officers found the victim with severe head trauma near Warehouse Church on East Galena Boulevard on June 3; he later died at a hospital. Investigators say the victim was injured during a confrontation with Garcia Vazquez, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man has been charged with the death of a 57-year-old man near an Aurora church earlier this week, according to police.

Luis Miguel Garcia Vazquez, 31, of Aurora, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Around 9:33 a.m. on June 3, Aurora police responded to the Warehouse Church in the 300 block of East Galena Blvd. They found a 57-year-old man with severe head trauma.

Luis Miguel Garcia Vazquez, 31, of Aurora

The victim was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center, but later died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a confrontation with an acquaintance, later identified as Garcia Vazquez, in which he sustained severe head injuries.

What you can do:

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.