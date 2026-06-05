Aurora man charged with murder after deadly confrontation near church: police
AURORA, Ill. - A man has been charged with the death of a 57-year-old man near an Aurora church earlier this week, according to police.
Luis Miguel Garcia Vazquez, 31, of Aurora, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Around 9:33 a.m. on June 3, Aurora police responded to the Warehouse Church in the 300 block of East Galena Blvd. They found a 57-year-old man with severe head trauma.
Luis Miguel Garcia Vazquez, 31, of Aurora
The victim was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center, but later died from his injuries.
An investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a confrontation with an acquaintance, later identified as Garcia Vazquez, in which he sustained severe head injuries.
What you can do:
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Aurora Police Department.