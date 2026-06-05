Chicago weather: Scattered storms possible this weekend, 90s next week

Chicago-area residents can expect a warm and humid weekend with only scattered chances for rain.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 80s Saturday, accompanied by noticeably higher humidity levels than earlier this week. Forecasters said dew points have risen into the upper 60s, creating muggy conditions across northern Illinois.

A round of showers and thunderstorms is possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning, particularly south of Interstate 88. Additional scattered showers and storms may develop throughout the weekend, but much of both Saturday and Sunday is expected to remain dry.

The best chance for rainfall Saturday appears to be along the Illinois River, including parts of LaSalle and Grundy counties. Any overnight storms could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours in isolated areas.

Saturday's high is forecast near 86 degrees, followed by temperatures around 80 degrees Sunday. Warm and humid conditions are expected to continue into next week, with additional chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

A significant warmup is expected by midweek, with highs reaching 90 degrees Wednesday, 93 degrees Thursday and 92 degrees Friday. Forecasters said humidity will make temperatures feel even hotter, with heat index values potentially reaching the triple digits.

The upcoming stretch is expected to be the warmest of the year so far, signaling the arrival of summer-like conditions across the region.