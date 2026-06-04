Police search for suspect in fatal shooting at Melrose Park Amazon delivery station

The Brief An Amazon employee was fatally shot Thursday morning at a Melrose Park delivery station; the suspect fled the scene. Police believe the shooting was targeted and tied to a personal dispute, not a threat to the public. Amazon called the incident a tragedy, increased security at the facility, and is supporting employees and the victim’s family.



Investigators are searching for the suspect who opened fire inside an Amazon delivery station in Melrose Park Thursday morning, killing an employee.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at an Amazon delivery station on 5th Avenue and North Avenue in an employee-only area near a garage.



Police say the call came in just after 9 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found a security guard trying to save the life of an Amazon employee who had been shot. Investigators say the gunman took off before police arrived.

Detectives are working to determine the shooter, motive, and the car the shooter drove away in.

The victim was rushed to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. Police say he died a few hours later.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack stemming from a personal dispute, not a random act of violence or a threat to the public.

What they're saying:

Amazon said in a statement:

"This is a senseless tragedy. Our thoughts are with our employee's family, friends, and our team at our Melrose Park delivery station. Right now, our priority is supporting them. The delivery station has been deemed safe, and we've added additional security."

What's next:

The victim's name has not yet been released. We'll bring more updates as they become available.