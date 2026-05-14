Man found shot to death on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 54-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds Thursday on the West Side. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.



A man was found shot to death Thursday morning on the city's West Side.

What we know:

Police said a 54-year-old man was discovered around 8:18 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

He was found outside with gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency crews took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area detectives are investigating.