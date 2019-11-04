Carbon monoxide leak prompts hazmat response at Burnside Elementary Scholastic Academy

A carbon monoxide leak was secured by authorities hours before classes were set to start at Burnside Elementary Scholastic Academy on the South Side.

Crews were called about 5:13 a.m. to Burnside Elementary Scholastic Academy, 650 E. 91st Place, for reports of the carbon monoxide detector going off, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Carbon monoxide levels were at 500 parts per million, and authorities found the source of the leak, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.