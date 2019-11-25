Chicago cop gets 18 months in prison for taking bribes to leak names to attorney service

A veteran Chicago police officer will spend a year and half in prison for taking bribes to leak the names of crash victims to an attorney referral service.

Milot Cadichon, 47, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison for accepting about $10,000 in the scheme, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick. He was facing a maximum of five years.

Cadichon, a member of the department since 1998, is no longer an active duty officer and will face termination charges before the police board, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Two other men involved in the scheme have already pleaded guilty.

In August, Cadichon admitted to charges that he accepted bribes from Richard Burton, who pleaded guilty in June. Another officer implicated in the scheme, Kevin Tate, pleaded guilty in September. They each face between 3 and 5 years.

Prosecutors said Cadichon had inside access to crash reports and would send the names and contact information of crash victims to Burton several times a month.

In return Burton, who ran the National Attorney Referral Service, would send Cadichon hundreds of dollars multiple times a month, prosecutors said. Cadichon will report to prison in February, Fitzpatrick said.

Following the charges in September 2018, Supt. Eddie Johnson called the allegations against the officers a “disgraceful abuse” of trust.