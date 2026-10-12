Chicago fire: Man found dead after West Side residential blaze

The Brief A 50-year-old man died after an early Monday morning fire at a residential building in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue. The fire reportedly started in the basement and was extinguished by Chicago firefighters; no other injuries or displacements were reported. The cause of the fire has not been released, and Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.



A man has died after a fire at a residential building on Chicago's West Side early Monday morning, according to officials.

Man found dead after residential building fire

What we know:

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. at a residential building in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue.

The fire reportedly started in the basement. Chicago firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

A 50-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.

No other injuries or displacements were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the man's identity or details about what caused the fire.

What's next:

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation. The investigation is ongoing.