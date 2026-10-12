Chicago fire: Man found dead after West Side residential blaze
CHICAGO - A man has died after a fire at a residential building on Chicago's West Side early Monday morning, according to officials.
Man found dead after residential building fire
What we know:
The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. at a residential building in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue.
The fire reportedly started in the basement. Chicago firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.
A 50-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.
No other injuries or displacements were reported.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the man's identity or details about what caused the fire.
What's next:
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.