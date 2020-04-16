Chicago group warns of increased child abuse risk amid pandemic

Staying at home is good for some, but kids living in abusive environments have nowhere to go.

So now, advocates are encouraging people to show their support by lighting up their windows.

The month of April is “Child Abuse Prevention Month” and with kids at increased risk under quarantine, a local group is asking Chicagoans to light a candle at 8 p.m. for the remainder of the month to raise awareness.

“You and I and all of us can be luminaries by paying attention to that and turning our lights on at 8 p.m. every night, just to say we know you may be out there right now and we're here to help,” said Char Rivette of Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center.

The new awareness campaign is called “Shine a Light on Child Abuse." Leaders at the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center say the stay-at-home order increases the risk of children being abused both physically and sexually. They are asking parents to be very aware of what is happening in their own homes, especially if you have a multi-generational household, if your child is living with older siblings or cousins, or aunts and uncles.

If you suspect any concerning behavior at a friend or neighbors' home, call DCFS or 911.