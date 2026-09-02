Chicago heat keeps DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge from fully closing

The extreme heat is keeping Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge from fully closing following a scheduled bridge lift Wednesday morning.

CDOT said the bridge experienced a heat-related issue during the scheduled lift, and crews are making adjustments to safely close the bridge and reopen the roadway as quickly as possible.

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Traffic control is in place, and motorists are being urged to use alternate routes until the bridge reopens.

The issue comes as the Chicago area is under a Heat Advisory, with the heat index expected to reach 100 to 110 degrees.