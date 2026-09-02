Expand / Collapse search

Chicago heat keeps DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge from fully closing

By FOX Chicago Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago
Severe Weather
Published September 2, 2026 11:57 AM CDT
Published September 2, 2026 11:57 AM CDT
Livestream

CHICAGO - The extreme heat is keeping Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge from fully closing following a scheduled bridge lift Wednesday morning.

CDOT said the bridge experienced a heat-related issue during the scheduled lift, and crews are making adjustments to safely close the bridge and reopen the roadway as quickly as possible.

Image 1 of 3

 

Traffic control is in place, and motorists are being urged to use alternate routes until the bridge reopens.

The issue comes as the Chicago area is under a Heat Advisory, with the heat index expected to reach 100 to 110 degrees.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Severe WeatherChicago