Chicago Inspector General releases new report on 'rogue towing,' how drivers can protect themselves

The Brief Chicago's Office of Inspector General published a report examining rogue towing practices. Rogue tow truck drivers often show up to crash sites, misrepresenting themselves and their services — ultimately leaving victims to pay astronomical fees to get their vehicles back. The city requires licensed tow truck operators to post a city-issued emblem on their tow trucks, which is one way to quickly determine whether a company is legitimate.



The Chicago Office of Inspector General released a new report Tuesday examining the problem of rogue towing and the city's efforts to curb it.

The report sheds light on how rogue towers operate — and what drivers should watch for if a tow truck shows up unsolicited after a crash.

What we know:

Rogue towing is a crime that's costing victims anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Some have even described it as having their vehicles "held hostage."

On Tuesday, Chicago's Office of Inspector General published "The City’s Response to Rogue Towing: An Explainer."

The report dives into how so-called 'rogue' or 'pirate' towers operate and the city's efforts to crack down on the practice.

These are tow truck drivers who show up to crash scenes without being asked — sometimes claiming they were sent by police or an insurance company — then tow the vehicle away and charge huge fees to get it back.

The city passed new regulations in 2021 to combat this practice and strengthened them in 2025. According to the OIG's report, complaints have since dropped.

"We spent the past couple of months interviewing the key city departments involved in this — the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) and the Chicago Police Department," said Kathleen O’Donovan, chief performance analyst with the Chicago Office of Inspector General. "Back in 2021, the city knew this was a problem, and so they passed legislation to start regulating the tow truck industry and then updated those laws in 2025. Through the implementation of those laws and various enforcement activities, we saw that rogue towing was decreasing, and that the issue has been getting better."

The city now requires licensed tow truck operators to post a city-issued emblem on their tow trucks, which is one way to quickly determine whether a company is legitimate.

"Accidents are obviously very emotional and stressful times, but folks can take the time to slow down and check and see if the tow truck on site has that city emblem," O’Donovan said. "If people ever feel uncomfortable with their tower, they can always call their insurance company again and confirm if the correct person is on the scene. People should not sign blank paperwork, you should make sure everything is filled out before you sign, and then either ask for a copy or take a picture so that you have a record of who took your car. Most importantly, know where your car is going."

What's next:

Consumers can report rogue towing to the Chicago Police Department and are encouraged to file a consumer fraud complaint through 311.