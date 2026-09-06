Chicago crime: 2 teens among 7 shot, 1 killed overnight in separate incidents, police say

The Brief Seven people were shot, 1 fatally, overnight, including two teens, across Chicago, per police reports. So far during the Labor Day weekend, Chicago has recorded 11 shootings and three homicides, along with a stabbing since Friday night. The youngest victim on Saturday was a 15-year-old boy, police said.



Seven people were shot, including two teenagers, one fatally, between Saturday night and early Sunday morning across Chicago.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 42.

What we know:

So far during the long Labor Day weekend, Chicago has recorded 11 people shot, three homicides and a stabbing, according to preliminary reports from the Chicago Police Department.

Four people were shot, with two killed, between Friday night and Saturday morning, per police reports.

Bronzeville shooting

Officers responded to the 5000 block of S. Washington Park Ct. in Bronzeville for a shooting. A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a home, police said.

A 36-year-old gunman was arrested after being identified by a witness on the scene.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

Gage Park shooting

Around 1:12 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of W. 59th St. in Gage Park for a call of a person shot.

A 31-year-old man was getting out of his car when a dark-colored SUV drove past and someone inside opened fire. The victim was shot in the left leg and right ankle, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and later taken to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Near West Side homicide

Around 12:04 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of W. Jackson Boulevard on the Near West Side where a 42-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Back of the Yards shooting

Around 11:41 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of W. 43rd St. where a 21-year-old man was driving, heard gunshots, and felt pain. He had been shot in the face and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The victim was later taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Little Italy shooting

Around 11:33 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Throop St. in Little Italy where a 42-year-old man was in a verbal argument inside a home with a known male offender. The offender pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was shot twice in the lower abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest is in custody, and charges are pending. Police found a gun at the scene.

Chicago Lawn shooting

Around 11:09 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of S. Claremont Ave. in Chicago Lawn for a report of a shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was walking when a dark-colored SUV drove past and someone inside fired shots at him. He was struck in the left leg.

The boy was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Grand Crossing shooting

Around 8:07 p.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of S. Dorchester Ave., where a 15-year-old boy had been shot twice, in the leg and buttocks.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was initially listed in good condition.