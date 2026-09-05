Chicago Labor Day weekend crime: 4 shot, 1 stabbed, 2 dead overnight, CPD says

Multiple people were shot, including two fatal shootings, and another person was stabbed in separate incidents across Chicago between Friday night and Saturday morning of Labor Day weekend.

The victims ranged in age from 28 to 58.

Grand Crossing shooting

Around 3:22 a.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of S. Ellis Avenue where a 54-year-old man was standing outside when he saw multiple offenders exchanging gunfire before fleeing.

The man then felt pain and had a graze wound to his face. He refused emergency medical services at the scene.

West Englewood homicide

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of S. Laflin Street where two known offenders had approached a 29-year-old man. One of the offenders pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing in a blue sedan northbound on Laflin Street.

The victim was shot multiple times in his body and died at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

Chicago Lawn homicide

Officers responded to Holy Cross Hospital for a report of a person who came in after being shot.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was involved in an argument in the 7300 block of S. Kedzie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. A gunman shot the victim in the abdomen.

The victim self-transported to Holy Cross, where he died. He has not yet been identified.

North Lawndale stabbing

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of W. Arthington Street for a report of a stabbing.

A 58-year-old man was standing outside when an unknown offender approached him and the two got into a verbal argument. The offender then produced a sharp object and stabbed the man before fleeing.

The victim had stab wounds to his body and took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Uptown shooting

Around 8:27 p.m., police responded to the 4900 block of N. Sheridan Road in Uptown for a report of a shooting. A 37-year-old man was found lying on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.