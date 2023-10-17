Chicago man charged in Irving Park shooting that seriously wounded victim

A Chicago man has been arrested nine months after allegedly shooting a person in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Police say 32-year-old Jose Macias was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously wounded a 37-year-old man on Jan. 28 in the 3600 block of W. Belmont Ave.

He was taken into custody on Oct. 16 in the 3200 block of N. Monticello Ave.

Jose Macias | CPD

Macias has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was due in court on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.