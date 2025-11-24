Chicago man charged with murder in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with murder in a September shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in the Austin neighborhood.
What we know:
Semaj Mitchell, 24, allegedly shot Tyree Reese several times on Sept. 7 in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. Reese was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.
Mitchell was arrested Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
What's next:
On Friday, Mitchell was ordered to remain in custody ahead of his next court appearance scheduled for Dec. 10.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff's Office.