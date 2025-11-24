Chicago man charged with murder in West Side shooting

article

The Brief A 24-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the September shooting that killed Tyree Reese in the Austin neighborhood, authorities said. Semaj Mitchell was arrested this week and ordered held in custody ahead of a Dec. 10 court date.



What we know:

Semaj Mitchell, 24, allegedly shot Tyree Reese several times on Sept. 7 in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. Reese was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Mitchell was arrested Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What's next:

On Friday, Mitchell was ordered to remain in custody ahead of his next court appearance scheduled for Dec. 10.