Chicago police: Woman, 18, dies after being found shot inside home

The Brief An 18-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound inside a home Wednesday night. She was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition and later died. Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



An 18-year-old woman died after she was found with a gunshot wound inside a home on Chicago’s Northwest Side Wednesday night.

Woman dies after Chicago shooting

What we know:

Chicago police said officers responded around 8:53 p.m. to the 2700 block of North Monitor Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

The woman was found inside a home with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

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Overnight video showed police outside the home as detectives gathered evidence inside.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity or details about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by area detectives.