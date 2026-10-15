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Chicago police: Woman, 18, dies after being found shot inside home

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 15, 2026 5:58 AM CDT
Published October 15, 2026 5:58 AM CDT
Woman dies after being found shot inside Chicago home
Woman dies after being found shot inside Chicago home

Woman dies after being found shot inside Chicago home

Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was found shot last night and later died.

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound inside a home Wednesday night.
    • She was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition and later died.
    • Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old woman died after she was found with a gunshot wound inside a home on Chicago’s Northwest Side Wednesday night.

Woman dies after Chicago shooting

What we know:

Chicago police said officers responded around 8:53 p.m. to the 2700 block of North Monitor Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

The woman was found inside a home with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

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Overnight video showed police outside the home as detectives gathered evidence inside.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity or details about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by area detectives.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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