Chicago police: Woman, 18, dies after being found shot inside home
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old woman died after she was found with a gunshot wound inside a home on Chicago’s Northwest Side Wednesday night.
Woman dies after Chicago shooting
What we know:
Chicago police said officers responded around 8:53 p.m. to the 2700 block of North Monitor Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood.
The woman was found inside a home with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.
Overnight video showed police outside the home as detectives gathered evidence inside.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the woman’s identity or details about what led to the shooting.
What's next:
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by area detectives.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.