Chicago police officer's gun found unattended in courthouse bathroom, sparking investigation: officials

Chicago Police Officer's Gun Found Unattended

What we know:

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, Cook County deputies received a report of a firearm found in a women’s bathroom on the sixth floor of the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Deputies located the weapon and identified the owner as a Chicago police officer.

The officer was found in the building, and the weapon was returned, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported and no further details were released.

What's next:

The presiding judge and the Chicago Police Department were informed of the incident.

On Thursday afternoon, the police department said it's conducting an "internal investigation" of the incident.