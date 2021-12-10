Chicago police prepare for weekend following downtown teenage chaos

Chicago police are canceling days off and stepping up manpower this weekend to prepare for crowds of rowdy teenagers who often inundate the downtown area.

Last weekend was violent, and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown does not want a repeat.

"If you come downtown or anywhere else, let me repeat, or anywhere else to engage in disorderly conduct or crimes, you will be arrested," he said.

Pressure is mounting to prepare for the worst.

Last weekend there was chaos downtown with shootings, carjackings, flash mobs and even a CTA bus driver attacked in the street.

Brown said 20 young people were arrested Saturday night for disorderly conduct, batteries and reckless conduct. Nine were issued curfew violations.

This weekend officers had one day off canceled in order to beef up patrols.

"We will have additional personnel deployed across the city… on El platforms, retail corridors and the central business district on Michigan Avenue and in and around millennium Park," said Brian McDermott, Chief of Patrol. "We have a comprehensive plan in place to deal with any large gathering that may occur at Millennium Park."

McDermott said the plan also calls for an evacuation of the park in case of emergency.

Brown said officers will protect everyone's first amendment rights, adding that the department has learned a lot from the summer of 2020. "We can't take action until they violate the law," he said of the large crowds that sometimes amass downtown.

Brown added that parents should not allow younger teenagers to head to the city unsupervised, reminding them that minors 12 - 16 have an 11 PM curfew and for those under 12 it is 9 PM.

"We're committed to keeping Chicago safe," Brown said.