Riot Fest 2026 lineup: Everything you need to know

The Brief Riot Fest 2026 will take place Sept. 18-20 at Douglass Park in Chicago. Tickets are available now for GA, VIP, Deluxe, Deluxe+ and Backstage. Headliners include Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil, Alanis Morrissette and Tool.



Riot Fest fans can officially start planning their September playlists – the 2026 lineup has been released!

What we know:

The independently run festival announced its 2026 dates earlier this year, with the event scheduled for Sept. 18-20.

The festival typically draws around 50,000 attendees per day and features more than 90 artists across multiple stages, along with carnival rides, games, local food vendors and interactive activations.

Dig deeper:

Riot Fest has become one of Chicago’s signature music festivals since launching in 2005. The festival is known for blending punk, rock, hip-hop, reggae and metal acts with carnival-style attractions and offbeat humor.

The event celebrated its 20th anniversary last year with performances from Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer and Jack White.

The anniversary festival also leaned into one of Riot Fest’s longest running jokes involving John Stamos. Festival organizers spent years teasing a possible appearance by Stamos and his fictional band before finally bringing the actor to the event in 2025.

Riot Fest Tickets:

Fans can purchase several ticket tiers ranging from general admission to backstage passes.

General admission tickets include festival entry for all three days, access to vendors, carnival rides, water stations and arcade games.

VIP tickets add perks including expedited entry, unlimited festival re-entry, expanded VIP lounges, air-conditioned restrooms and access to exclusive vendors.

Deluxe and Deluxe+ passes include upgraded lounge areas, open bars, complimentary snacks and premium viewing areas.

The highest-level, backstage pass, includes access to artist lounge areas, golf cart transportation and side-stage viewing for select sets.

Riot Fest 2026 Lineup:

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Pierce the Veil

Alanis Morissette

Rise Against

Social Distortion

Alkaline Trio

Bad Religion

Nas

The Rejects

The Format

Taking Back Sunday

Knocked Loose

Pennywise

Bright Eyes

Mom Jeans

Morrissey

Iggy Pop

Elvis Costello

Pixies

Patti Smith and Her Band

Sugar

Sex Pistols

TV on the Radio

Peaches

PUP

Antígona

Gogol Bordello

Public Image Ltd.

Tricky

Motion City Soundtrack

Bette Smith

Jeff Rosenstock

Bayside

Thrice

5OH3!

Cartel

Jack Kays

Gwar

The Suicide Machines

Brian Fallon

The Gaslight Anthem

Scene Queen

Harm’s Way

Good Riddance

Guttermouth

Fleshwater

The Chats

Pretty Girls Make Graves

Slick Rick

Afroman

Yard Act

Destroy Boys

Mariachi El Bronx

The Paradox

Arms Length

Jeslon

Chat Pile

JMSN

Snow Wife

The Body

Haylee Woodle

Dead to Me

Violet Grind

Foxy Shazam

Saturdays at Your Place

The Flatliners

Algernon Cadwallader

Millencolin

Teen Mortgage

Daisy Grenade

Winona Fighter

Frank Turner

The Wonder Years

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Fishbone

Big Ass Truck

Laura Jane Grace

Save Ferris

The Aquabats!

The Bouncing Souls

The Hives

Helmet

The Damned

Smoking Popes

Streetlight Manifesto

The Spill Canvas

Glassjaw

Less Than Jake

State Champs

The Maine

The Ataris

Bowling for Soup

The Casualties

Rilo Kiley

Senses Fail

Hot Mulligan

CKY

The Academy Is

The Movielife

Cobra Skulls

Knuckle Puck

7Seconds

The Exploited

The Queers

The Adicts

Koyo

The Juliana Theory

Home Front

The Bled

The Early November

Citizen

Drug Church

The Get Up Kids

Crosses

The Black Maria

We Came as Romans

Armor for Sleep

Saosin

Can’t Swim

Better Lovers

Texas Is the Reason

Loathe

Four Year Strong

H2O

Kublai Khan TX

From Autumn to Ashes

Quicksand

Strung Out

Hawthorne Heights

The Starting Line

Thursday

Fear

Vision Video

Samiam

Catch 22

Modern Life Is War

Ignite

Set Your Goals

Escape from the Zoo

The Dear Hunter

Insane Clown Posse