Chicago police seek 3 suspects after man punched on CTA Blue Line platform

The Brief Chicago police are searching for three suspects accused of punching a man on a CTA Blue Line platform. The incident happened June 9 in the Loop. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.



A 49-year-old man was attacked by three suspects on a CTA platform in downtown Chicago last week, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 9 at the Washington Blue Line stop on North Dearborn Street in the Loop.

Police said the three suspects approached the victim and punched him repeatedly.

CTA Blue Line punching suspects. (CPD)

The suspects were described as three Black males between 15 and 23 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. They were wearing white T-shirts and black jeans. One of the three was also wearing a gray Nike zip-up hoodie.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the attack and if it was random or targeted.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK288818.