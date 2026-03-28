Chicago police warn of senior attacked on CTA platform in Lakeview

The Brief Police say a senior was attacked on a CTA platform in Lakeview East The suspect was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, black jeans and white gym shoes Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives



Chicago police are warning residents after a senior citizen was attacked on a CTA platform on the North Side.

What we know:

Police say the aggravated battery happened around 3:09 p.m. on March 21 in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue in Lakeview East, according to a preliminary statement from Chicago police.

Investigators say the suspect attacked a senior while on the CTA platform.

Police described the offender as a Black male last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white gym shoes.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the victim’s condition or what led up to the attack.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging riders to stay aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.

Police say anyone confronted should remain calm and not pursue the offender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip online.