Chicago School Board race surpasses $6 million in PAC spending

The Brief Chicago’s first fully elected school board race has drawn more than $6 million in campaign spending. Common Ground Collective, backed by billionaire Michael Sacks, leads spending with $2.6 million. Contribution limits have been lifted in 12 of 21 races as candidates compete for control of the Chicago school board.



Chicago’s first fully-elected school board race is becoming a multimillion-dollar political battle.

School board race surpasses $6 million

The backstory:

New campaign finance reports filed over the holiday weekend show even more money flowing into contests that will determine who controls the nation’s fourth-largest school district.

So far, spending has surpassed $6 million. Common Ground Collective, backed by billionaire Michael Sacks, leads school board campaign spending with $2.6 million.

Contribution limits have now been raised in 12 of the 21 school board races.

What's next:

The school board will oversee billions of taxpayer dollars and make decisions affecting hundreds of thousands of students. The next campaign filing deadline is Oct. 15.