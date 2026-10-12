Chicago School Board race surpasses $6 million in PAC spending
CHICAGO - Chicago’s first fully-elected school board race is becoming a multimillion-dollar political battle.
School board race surpasses $6 million
The backstory:
New campaign finance reports filed over the holiday weekend show even more money flowing into contests that will determine who controls the nation’s fourth-largest school district.
So far, spending has surpassed $6 million. Common Ground Collective, backed by billionaire Michael Sacks, leads school board campaign spending with $2.6 million.
Contribution limits have now been raised in 12 of the 21 school board races.
What's next:
The school board will oversee billions of taxpayer dollars and make decisions affecting hundreds of thousands of students. The next campaign filing deadline is Oct. 15.
The Source: The information in this report came from campaign finance reports detailing spending and contributions in Chicago’s school board races.