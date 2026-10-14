New Chicago camera tickets could target double-parking, bike lane violations

The Brief Chicago alders are expected to vote on expanding automated enforcement of double-parking and bike lane violations. Double-parking tickets could cost $90, while blocking a dedicated bike lane could result in a $250 fine. Alders will also consider whether to override Mayor Brandon Johnson’s veto of a city debt ordinance.



Chicago alders are set to take up traffic enforcement and city borrowing rules during a City Council meeting Wednesday.

Chicago traffic camera vote

Alders are expected to vote on the "Smart Streets Camera Enforcement Program," which would expand the use of automated cameras mounted on poles and CTA buses.

The cameras would photograph vehicles blocking traffic lanes, meters and dedicated bike lanes. Those violations could lead to tickets being mailed to drivers.

A double-parking violation could result in a $90 fine, even if a vehicle blocks a lane for only a minute. Blocking a dedicated bike lane could lead to a $250 fine.

The enforcement program is expected to expand beyond downtown and into Chicago neighborhoods.

The city has issued nearly 17,000 citations so far and collected more than $2.5 million in fines. Delivery trucks operated by Amazon, FedEx and UPS accounted for nearly $500,000 of that total.

Supporters say the program will improve safety and help keep buses moving.

If approved, enforcement would expand in phases:

Foster Avenue and Pershing Road by mid-2027

Devon Avenue and Pulaski Road later in 2027

More than 300 miles of bike lanes by 2028

Dig deeper:

The meeting comes amid tension between the City Council and Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Over the weekend, Johnson issued his fourth veto as mayor. He rejected an ordinance that would have required 30 votes to approve new city debt instead of the simple majority of 26 votes.

Alders approved the measure 32-15, saying they want more control over city spending. Debt payments and pensions now account for about 40% of Chicago’s operating budget.

Johnson argued the measure would restrict borrowing and could cause disadvantaged communities to be overlooked.

"The motivation behind that decision I do call into question. And at a time in which the people of Chicago are calling for investments, for City Council to essentially make it a barrier is something that we're not going to stand for, right? We're not going back to a time in which the West and South sides of the city of Chicago will be ignored," Johnson said.

A veto override would require 34 votes. None of Johnson’s previous vetoes have been overridden.

What's next:

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.