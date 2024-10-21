Could Chicago streets soon see 25 mph speed limits? Proposed ordinance passes committee

Chicago is moving closer to lowering speed limits on its streets.

A proposed ordinance aimed at reducing speeds has passed through a city council committee and could soon go to a full council vote.

Introduced by Ald. Daniel La Spata earlier this year, the Vision Zero ordinances are designed to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by making streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists and users of alternative transportation.

In 2023 alone, the city said it saw 136 traffic-related deaths. Four wards, including the 1st, 5th and 43rd, recorded zero traffic fatalities, which advocates hope will serve as a model for other neighborhoods.

"Each of these ordinances is well-intentioned to prioritize Chicagoans’ safety and uplift the growing number of Chicagoans using alternative modes of transportation in our city. By reducing overall speed in the city of Chicago, [it] will optimize our streets for bikes, e-bikes, e-scooter users and pedestrians," said Stephanie Blumenthal, Climate Policy Manager for the Illinois Environmental Council, who supported the lowering of the speed limit.

A key argument for lowering speed limits is the reduction in the severity of accidents. Research shown in the committee meeting indicated that pedestrians struck by vehicles traveling at 25 mph are half as likely to die as those hit at 30 mph. Additionally, a 5 mph reduction improves vehicle stopping distances by 45 feet, preventing many crashes altogether.

While the proposal passed the committee with an 8-5 vote, some, like 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, expressed concerns, supporting lower speed limits only where they make sense.

"To suggest that a 25 mph maximum speed limit applies across the board on this city makes zero sense. It doesn't make sense on Irving Park in Ald. Sposato's ward, it doesn't make sense on Harlem Avenue on the Far Northwest Side, it doesn't make sense on Stony Island Avenue on the South Side. It doesn't make sense to use this one size fits all approach," said Hopkins.

The city has already reduced speed limits on certain streets as part of its Complete Streets program, which aims to slow traffic in targeted areas.