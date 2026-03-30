Chicago police warn of vehicle thefts in Loop

The Brief At least 13 cars were stolen in the Loop between Feb. 26 and March 22. Incidents happened in parking garages and on public streets. Police ask anyone with information to come forward.



A series of vehicle thefts in downtown Chicago has prompted a warning from police.

What we know:

At least 13 cars were stolen in the Loop between Feb. 26 and March 22, according to CPD.

In each case, someone entered a locked, unoccupied vehicle parked either in a non-residential garage or on the street and drove off with it.

Timeline:

The thefts were reported across several locations and happened overnight, during the early morning hours and in the middle of the day.

Feb. 26: 800 block of South Wells Street, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Feb. 27–28: 800 block of South Wabash Avenue, between 11 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.

March 1: 0–100 block of East 8th Street, at 2 p.m.

March 2–3: 0–100 block of East 9th Street, between 8 p.m. and 10:30 a.m.

March 5–6: 600 block of South La Salle Street, between 12 p.m. and 10 a.m.

March 9: 0–100 block of East Balbo Avenue, at 5 a.m.

March 15: 600 block of South La Salle Street, between 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

March 16: 900 block of South Wabash Avenue, between 6:30 p.m. and 9:10 p.m.

March 21–22: 500 block of South Wabash Avenue, between 2 p.m. and 11:02 a.m.

March 21: 800 block of South Wabash Avenue, between 5:21 p.m. and 11 a.m.

March 21–22: 1000 block of South Wabash Avenue, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

March 22: 500 block of South Wells Street, at 6:04 a.m.

March 22: 0–100 block of East 9th Street, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect or suspects remains unknown.

What you can do:

Police are urging drivers to take precautions, including parking in well-lit areas, keeping vehicles locked and considering anti-theft systems.

They also recommend checking on parked vehicles regularly and staying aware of your surroundings when parking.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip online using reference number P26-3-010.