Chicago's Chinatown decorated with red lanterns for the new year

Tuesday began the Lunar New Year, celebrated by Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.

Chinatown is decorated with red lanterns for the new year.

It is customary to prepare the home to receive good luck and prosperity for the coming year.

Children are not to be scolded Tuesday, and they receive red envelopes filled with money.

To avoid bad luck, do not clean the house.

There are also lucky foods. Oranges are given because the Chinese word sounds like the word for gold.

There is also a change in tradition.

Chinese restaurants used to close because it is customary to celebrate at home with family.

However, the manager of Cai Restaurant in Chinatown Square says that is bad luck, and that the restaurants would be open.