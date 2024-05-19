1 killed, 2 injured in gunfight in Austin: police

An argument led to a deadly shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said two men pulled guns on two other men during an argument. One of the men fired shots into a group of people.

A 44-year-old man who was armed with a handgun suffered a gunshot wound to his left eye. He was transported to Stoger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the arm and back. He was taken to Stroger in good condition. A 27-year-old woman walked into Loretto Hospital with a graze wound to the cheek. She was treated and released.

A handgun was recovered on the scene. No arrests were reported. Area Four Detectives are investigating.