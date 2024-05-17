Young girl found on Cragin street with no pants or shoes identified

A young girl who was found alone Friday morning in the Cragin neighborhood has been identified.

The girl, who was believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was found in the street around 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Luna Avenue wearing a Care Bear t-shirt with no pants or shoes, according to Chicago police.

Later in the afternoon, police announced they had identified the child but released no further information, including whether her guardians were located.

"Thank you to all who called," police said in a statement.

No further details were provided.