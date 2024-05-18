Motorcyclist killed in Naperville crash: police

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Naperville Friday night.

Naperville police and fire department personnel responded to the 1600 block of 77th Street for a report of a crash at 6:43 p.m.

Police said a 32-year-old man from Naperville was driving a black motorcycle when it collided with a white SUV.

A good Samaritan attempted lifesaving efforts before first responders arrived, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the SUV was identified as a 69-year-old woman from Naperville. She was uninjured in the crash.

Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene to reconstruct the crash and investigate. The roadway was closed until 11:30 p.m.

No charges have been filed as the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.