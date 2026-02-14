Chicago weather: Springlike temperatures near 60 degrees to start the week

Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to continue through much of the week, with highs nearing 60 degrees on Sunday and again Monday.

Sunshine will dominate Sunday after light rain south of the area moves out overnight. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Tuesday, dip into the low 50s, then climb back to around 60 on Wednesday.

Highs are expected to settle into the 40s later in the week and upper 30s by Saturday — still above average for this time of year. The mild stretch has already sparked early signs of spring, with some residents reporting snowdrops beginning to emerge from the ground.