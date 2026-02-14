Chicago rally joins worldwide calls for Iran regime change

The Brief Hundreds rallied in Chicago as part of a global protest against Iran’s crackdown on demonstrators seeking regime change. Human rights groups estimate more than 7,000 protesters have been killed in recent weeks. Protesters urged President Trump to increase U.S. pressure on Iran as tensions rise over its nuclear program.



A Global Day of Action brought out thousands of people across the world's major cities, including in Chicago.

They're protesting Iran's brutal crackdown that has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people demanding regime change.

What we know:

Hundreds of Iranian-Americans and supporters rallied along Michigan Avenue on Saturday, sending a message of support to those facing violent persecution in Iran.

"The mass killing and the genocide that's happening there, simply because people are asking for their basic human rights," said Pegah Piri, a rally organizer.

Human rights observers estimate more than 7,000 Iranian protesters have been killed in the last several weeks during and following massive rallies demanding a new government.

Sunday's Global Day of Action was called by Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former Iranian leader who fled the country in 1979 when religious leaders seized power.

Protesters in Chicago called on President Trump to use U.S. pressure to force a regime change.

"Our request is for President Trump," Piri said. "People are dying and they're being executed right now. Whoever is being held in the prisons. So we need that action ASAP to save lives."

The U.S. is sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in an attempt to force Iran back to the bargaining table over its nuclear program.

"We'll see if we can get a deal with them. And if we can't, we'll have to go to Phase Two. Phase Two will be very tough for them. I'm not looking for that," Trump said.