Waukegan resident indicted on forced labor of undocumented immigrants charges: officials

The Brief A Waukegan man was indicted for allegedly bringing four undocumented immigrants into the U.S. and forcing them to work. Prosecutors say he used threats to compel the labor. He faces federal charges carrying up to 20 years in prison.



A foreign national living in Waukegan has been indicted after allegedly bringing illegal immigrants into the United States and forcing them to work for him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Fredy Hernandez, 46, a citizen of Honduras living in Waukegan, Ill., allegedly brought four illegal immigrants from Honduras into the United States in 2022 and 2023, according to court documents. Hernandez forced the victims to work for him, the indictment says. He allegedly threatened the victims and made them believe if they did not comply they would suffer serious harm.

Hernandez has been charged with four counts of bringing illegal immigrants to the United States for commercial advantage, four counts of harboring illegal immigrants, and four counts of forced labor.

The counts of bringing and harboring are each punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison, while the forced labor charges are punishable by up to 20 years.

Hernandez's next court date has not yet been scheduled.