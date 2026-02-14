20-year-old man injured in Albany Park shooting: police

A 20-year-old man was injured by gunfire in the Albany Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 5:41 p.m., a 20-year-old told police that he was hit by gunfire in the leg in the 4900 block of N. Sacramento.

The man transported himself to the Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in good condition.

Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.