Nearly 6 years later, Chicago man charged with murder of 35-year-old woman: police

The Brief Cornelious Wilhite, 42, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, drug and gun offenses, and two warrant-related charges. Police say he fatally shot a 35-year-old woman on June 29, 2020, in the 6100 block of North Elston Avenue. Wilhite was arrested Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Morse Avenue and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.



A Chicago man was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 35-year-old woman in June 2020, according to police.

What we know:

Cornelious Wilhite, 42, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, drug and gun charges, as well as two issuance of warrants.

Cornelious Wilhite, 42

Wilhite was arrested on Wednesday in the 1500 block of W. Morse Ave., police say.

He was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 35-year-old woman in the 6100 block of N. Elston Ave. on June 29, 2020, according to police.

What's next:

Wilhite's next court date is scheduled for Saturday.