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Chicago man charged in fatal 2022 Belmont Cragin shooting: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  March 13, 2026 7:02pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Emilio Aguado, 30, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a 2022 shooting.
    • Police say Aguado fatally shot a 38-year-old man on March 25, 2022, in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue.
    • Aguado was located in Texas, extradited to Chicago, arrested, and is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with frist-degree murder in connection with a shooting in 2022, authorities said.

What we know:

Emilio Aguado, 30, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was found in Texas and extradited to Chicago, where he was arrested, according to Chicao police.

Aguado was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in the 3100 block of N. Mango Avenue on March 25, 2022.

Further details on the incident haven't been released.

What's next:

Aguado's next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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