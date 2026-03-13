Chicago man charged in fatal 2022 Belmont Cragin shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with frist-degree murder in connection with a shooting in 2022, authorities said.
What we know:
Emilio Aguado, 30, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was found in Texas and extradited to Chicago, where he was arrested, according to Chicao police.
Aguado was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in the 3100 block of N. Mango Avenue on March 25, 2022.
Further details on the incident haven't been released.
What's next:
Aguado's next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.