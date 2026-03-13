Chicago man charged in fatal 2022 Belmont Cragin shooting: police

The Brief Emilio Aguado, 30, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a 2022 shooting. Police say Aguado fatally shot a 38-year-old man on March 25, 2022, in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue. Aguado was located in Texas, extradited to Chicago, arrested, and is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.



A Chicago man has been charged with frist-degree murder in connection with a shooting in 2022, authorities said.

What we know:

Emilio Aguado, 30, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was found in Texas and extradited to Chicago, where he was arrested, according to Chicao police.

Aguado was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in the 3100 block of N. Mango Avenue on March 25, 2022.

Further details on the incident haven't been released.

What's next:

Aguado's next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.