Chicago woman charged in road rage shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged road rage shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway left another driver wounded earlier this month.
What we know:
State police said 30-year-old Dorshae T.N. Harris was arrested following the March 8 shooting on Interstate 90/94 southbound near 18th Street.
Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an alleged road rage incident between two drivers. During the confrontation, Harris allegedly fired a gun at the victim’s vehicle.
Both vehicles continued traveling southbound before the victim’s vehicle crashed into a light pole near 36th Street, just off the interstate. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries from a gunshot wound.
Authorities said Harris later contacted Illinois State Police to report the incident and was subsequently arrested.
On Tuesday, Harris was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class X felonies, and is being held pending her first court appearance.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.