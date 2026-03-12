Chicago woman charged in road rage shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

article

The Brief A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after a road rage shooting on I-90/94. Police said the suspect fired at another vehicle during a confrontation on the expressway. The victim later crashed and was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.



A Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged road rage shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway left another driver wounded earlier this month.

What we know:

State police said 30-year-old Dorshae T.N. Harris was arrested following the March 8 shooting on Interstate 90/94 southbound near 18th Street.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an alleged road rage incident between two drivers. During the confrontation, Harris allegedly fired a gun at the victim’s vehicle.

Both vehicles continued traveling southbound before the victim’s vehicle crashed into a light pole near 36th Street, just off the interstate. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Harris later contacted Illinois State Police to report the incident and was subsequently arrested.

On Tuesday, Harris was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class X felonies, and is being held pending her first court appearance.