Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Gangnam Market Lunar New Year, Black Creativity Showcase, more
CHICAGO - If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get out of the house, Valentine’s Day Weekend just delivered. With mild weather and tons of events, Chicago is ready to play!
Here’s a list of things to do in Chicago Feb. 13-15.
What concerts are in the Chicago area?
Feb. 13: Opiuo at Outset
Feb. 14: The Barr Brothers at Thalia Hall
Feb. 14: Industria Del Amor at Rosemont Theatre
Feb. 14: Romare at Outset
Feb. 15: Mariachi Herencia De Mexico at Thalia Hall
Feb. 15: YFN Lucci at The Salt Shed Indoors
Feb. 15: Kristiane at Schubas
Multiple dates: Justin Furstenfeld at House of Blues Chicago
Multiple dates: The Heavyweights at Garcia’s Chicago
Multiple dates: Jaap van Zweden, Himari & Mozart Jupiter at Orchestra Hall
What sporting events are in the Chicago area?
Feb. 13: Loyola Men’s Basketball vs. St. Louis
Feb. 13: Chicago Public League
Feb. 14: Chicago Wolves vs. Colorado Eagles
Feb. 15: UIC Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois State
Feb. 15: Chicago Wolves vs. Colorado Eagles
What theater and comedy shows are in the Chicago area?
Russell Peters at Chicago Improv
Josh Johnson at The Chicago Theatre
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 13-15
IMSS 4th Annual Speed Friending
Feb. 13
Skip the apps and meet new people face-to-face at the International Museum of Surgical Science in Chicago. Tickets start at $20 for adults, and the event includes icebreakers, games and access to the museum’s exhibits.
Chicago Fire FC ‘Forever Red’ Kit Launch
Feb. 14
Celebrate Chicago Fire FC’s new "Forever Red" kit at Drip Collective in the West Loop with merchandise, live music, and Valentine’s Day-themed treats.
Black Creativity Career Showcase at Griffin MSI
Feb. 14
Meet Black artists, scientists, and engineers at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry to explore STE(A)M career opportunities through hands-on activities. Admission is included with general museum tickets.
Gangnam Market Lunar New Year Celebration
Feb. 14-15
Enjoy free food and drink samples, traditional Lion dance performances and photo ops with roaming Pokémon characters at Gangnam Market this Saturday and Sunday.
Little Miss Ann Valentine’s Day Concert
Feb. 14
Bring the kids to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum for an interactive music experience with nationally touring Filipina-American musician Little Miss Ann. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased online.
Chicago Artisan Market in Ravenswood
Feb. 14-15
Shop handmade food, fashion, home goods and art from Midwest artisans at the Artifact Events Building. Tickets start at $8; kids under 12 are free.
1st Annual Bud Billiken All Star PAL Showcase
Feb. 15
Chicago Defender Charities presents a youth dance competition at Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center, 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Tickets range in price and can be purchased online.
Museum After Hours: Chemistry in Nature at Field Museum
Feb. 14
Explore quirky animal courtship behaviors at an adults-only evening at the Field Museum. Tickets are $70 for members, $75 for nonmembers and include light snacks, beer, wine and a specialty cocktail.
Edgewater Indoor Market
Feb. 14
Browse food, art, gifts, and winter produce indoors at Broadway Armory. Admission is free, with individually priced goods available from over 70 vendors.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.