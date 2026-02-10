Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Gangnam Market Lunar New Year, Black Creativity Showcase, more

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get out of the house, Valentine’s Day Weekend just delivered. With mild weather and tons of events, Chicago is ready to play!

Here’s a list of things to do in Chicago Feb. 13-15.

What concerts are in the Chicago area?

Feb. 13: Opiuo at Outset

Feb. 14: The Barr Brothers at Thalia Hall

Feb. 14: Industria Del Amor at Rosemont Theatre

Feb. 14: Romare at Outset

Feb. 15: Mariachi Herencia De Mexico at Thalia Hall

Feb. 15: YFN Lucci at The Salt Shed Indoors

Feb. 15: Kristiane at Schubas

Multiple dates: Justin Furstenfeld at House of Blues Chicago

Multiple dates: The Heavyweights at Garcia’s Chicago

Multiple dates: Jaap van Zweden, Himari & Mozart Jupiter at Orchestra Hall

What sporting events are in the Chicago area?

Feb. 13: Loyola Men’s Basketball vs. St. Louis

Feb. 13: Chicago Public League

Feb. 14: Chicago Wolves vs. Colorado Eagles

Feb. 15: UIC Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois State

Feb. 15: Chicago Wolves vs. Colorado Eagles

What theater and comedy shows are in the Chicago area?

The Outsiders

Eureka Day

Russell Peters at Chicago Improv

Josh Johnson at The Chicago Theatre

Valentine’s Day Comedy Show

7 Deadly Sins

Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!

Così fan tutte

Things to do in Chicago Feb. 13-15

Feb. 13

Skip the apps and meet new people face-to-face at the International Museum of Surgical Science in Chicago. Tickets start at $20 for adults, and the event includes icebreakers, games and access to the museum’s exhibits.

Feb. 14

Celebrate Chicago Fire FC’s new "Forever Red" kit at Drip Collective in the West Loop with merchandise, live music, and Valentine’s Day-themed treats.

Feb. 14

Meet Black artists, scientists, and engineers at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry to explore STE(A)M career opportunities through hands-on activities. Admission is included with general museum tickets.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Feb. 14-15

Enjoy free food and drink samples, traditional Lion dance performances and photo ops with roaming Pokémon characters at Gangnam Market this Saturday and Sunday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Feb. 14

Bring the kids to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum for an interactive music experience with nationally touring Filipina-American musician Little Miss Ann. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased online.

Feb. 14-15

Shop handmade food, fashion, home goods and art from Midwest artisans at the Artifact Events Building. Tickets start at $8; kids under 12 are free.

Feb. 15

Chicago Defender Charities presents a youth dance competition at Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center, 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Tickets range in price and can be purchased online.

Feb. 14

Explore quirky animal courtship behaviors at an adults-only evening at the Field Museum. Tickets are $70 for members, $75 for nonmembers and include light snacks, beer, wine and a specialty cocktail.

Feb. 14

Browse food, art, gifts, and winter produce indoors at Broadway Armory. Admission is free, with individually priced goods available from over 70 vendors.